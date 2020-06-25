Darrin Campbell

Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Loved partner of Susie Robson. Loved son of Inge Campbell and Jim Campbell. Loved brother of Kaila Campbell and Jamie Lynn Campbell. Lovingly remembered by Susie's children and grandchildren Daniel Robson (Jessica), Ashley Robson, Rylee, Lilly and Abigail. Dear nephew of Sandy, Sharon (John), Monica (George), Helmut and their families. Darrin will be fondly remembered by the Henderson and Buckley families, his many cousins and friends. Public visitation will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11-12:30 p.m. Private family service to follow. If so desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.