We are saddened to announce that Dave Clayton passed away on the afternoon of Saturday, April 18, 2020 at RVH. He was 78 years old. He died peacefully in his sleep, after a brave battle with illness, with family at his bedside. Born in England, he has been a proud Canadian for the past fifty years. Dave is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Laura, son Rob (Kristina), and pre-deceased by son Tony (Melanie). He also leaves behind devoted grandchildren Gabriella, Ben, Eric, Sarah, and Julie. He was dearly loved, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his wit, dry humour, and steady guidance. A dedicated teacher, Dave spent most of his career teaching at Jane Junior High School in Toronto; as well as Goodfellow Public School, Forest Hill Public School, and Maple Grove Public School, all in the Barrie area. Cremation will take place later this week. There will be no commemorative gatherings. Donations in memory of Dave's life may be made to Royal Victoria Hospital's fund for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their front-line staff. The family deeply appreciates the amazing care he and they received during this difficult time: https://foundation.rvh.on.ca/supporting-rvh/ppe-donations
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020