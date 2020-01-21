Home

I would like to thank my family and friends for all their support through Dave's difficult journey. To his devoted family who took him out on the patio on a sunny day or just sit and talk, will never be forgotten. For all the flowers, cards, donations and meals brought to my family over the past year, to all the Doctors and nurses at GBGH Palliative care, and to my niece Lisa of Kings catering for an amazing lunch at Dave's celebration of life, thank you! Dave would be so proud. Til we meet again. Bye for now. Irene and Family
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020
