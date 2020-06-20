Dave Gaston

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his 62nd year. Loving husband of Patrice. Loved dad of Neil, Laura and step-dad of Shannon, Taaron, Jordanne, Patrick and Steven. Loved son of Tom and Janet. Dave will be fondly remembered by his many friends. A private family service was held. A public celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 20, 2020.