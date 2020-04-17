|
God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered 'come to me'. My mind knows you are in a better place. Where there is no pain. You are at peace. I understand that, I just wish I could explain that to my heart. Best friend, partner & husband of Julianne for 30 years, loving father of Krystle (Doug). Nephew & close friend of Aunt Della. Eldest Brother of 5 Siblings, predeceased by parents Alfred (Hap) Latondress & Julia (Dusome). Dave was a 30 year veteran at TRW, an exceptional 12 handicap golfer and avid bowler. Through all his years of illness he never lost his great sense of humor "I are fine". Forever in our hearts. Arrangements are entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland, ON.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020