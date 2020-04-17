Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Latondress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave (Marion) Latondress

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dave (Marion) Latondress Obituary
God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered 'come to me'. My mind knows you are in a better place. Where there is no pain. You are at peace. I understand that, I just wish I could explain that to my heart. Best friend, partner & husband of Julianne for 30 years, loving father of Krystle (Doug). Nephew & close friend of Aunt Della. Eldest Brother of 5 Siblings, predeceased by parents Alfred (Hap) Latondress & Julia (Dusome). Dave was a 30 year veteran at TRW, an exceptional 12 handicap golfer and avid bowler. Through all his years of illness he never lost his great sense of humor "I are fine". Forever in our hearts. Arrangements are entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland, ON.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -