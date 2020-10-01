Passed away peacefully with family at his side at Hillcrest Village Care Centre, Midland on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 60 of Port McNicoll. Beloved husband of Florence. Loved dad of Jaime Laite (James), and Tom Johnstone (Laurie). Loving grandfather of Tyler, Michael, Jayla, Dustyn, Ashley, and Jaime Lyn. Dave is also survived by his stepmother Helen Dunn, by his sister Brenda Roy (Rob), by his brother Jim Dickenson (Rhonda), and by his brother-in-law Anthony Oram. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Helen Dickenson and by his sister Angie Oram. Will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and his many friends. Dave loved and enjoyed fishing especially with his fishing buddies Don & John. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of Hillcrest Village for the care and support shown to Dave. Following cremation and because of regulations due to COVID-19, a gathering to celebrate Dave's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Dave may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com