1/1
David Blakelock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blakelock, David Passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Betty for 54 years. Loving father of Ron (Tracey), Tom (Jo-Anne), and Sandy (the late Lance). Dear Grandpa of Shelby and Garrett. Survived by his brother Warren (Sherry). David will also be remembered by extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life was held in Barrie. Donations in memory of David can be made to the Huntsville Hospital or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.peacefultransition.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved