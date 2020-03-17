Home

David BROWN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Bay Haven Nursing Home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 97th year. David will be lovingly remembered by his five children: James (Sharon) Jonathan (Catherine) Susan (Judy) Belinda Solly (Jeffery) and Peter. Cherished grandfather of Martha, James, Sarah, Marcus, Zachary, Matthew, Adam and Alex; great grandfather of Elyssa, Aidan, Andrew and Isaiah; predeceased by wives Helen Smart (2011) and Edith McQuay (2006). Born in Hanover, David raised his family in Collingwood, teaching art in several elementary schools. He was a faithful member and deacon of First Baptist Church, a WW11 veteran, an avid artist, trumpeter and fisherman. There will be a small private funeral. A larger community celebration, at a later date, will allow friends to gather with the family to remember David's life by sharing memories and music. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Baptist Church Collingwood, would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit David's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020
