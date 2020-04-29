|
|
David died suddenly on January 31, 2020 in Sturgeon Falls ON, at the age of 58 years old. He grew up in Midland and spent his young years camping, fishing and exploring the area we lived in and enjoying life with friends and neighbours. After graduating from York University, David attended both McGill University and Universite de Laval. He remained working in Quebec for a number of years and moved with ease between both the French and English culture and Language. He then returned to Toronto and taught at George Brown College and worked at Statistic Canada which he enjoyed very much. David liked to travel and loved to engage in a lively debate which included a passion for politics, world events and current events. David liked to cook, drink a beer and listen to jazz and rock and roll. He appreciated the company of family and friends. He is remembered to be a pragmatic and soft hearted man who valued honesty and integrity, he was known to be a good guy. David died just six weeks after our younger brother Ross. He is predeceased by our parents Ed and Shirley Cable. Left with our memories are Mary (Jack), Doug (Cathy) and Bruce (Susanne). There are also nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. To remember David, Please take pleasure in the natural world that surrounds us and pay respect to the environment.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020