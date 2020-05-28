(Former O.P.P Constable 12 yrs and District Manager with The Co-operators Insurance 27yrs) It is with heavy hearts; we announce that David went home to be with his Lord and Savior as a result of an accident in Orillia on Friday, May 22, 2020 in his 87th year. David was born in Midland to the late Roy and Eunice Fenton. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Grainger) for 61 years. Loving father of Mark and his wife Janet, and Paul and his wife Kelli. Proud grandfather of Paige, Caleb, Brooke, Meghen, Alex (Laura); great grandfather of Ira and Rooney. Dear brother of John (Edie), and Lorne (Sherri); brother in law of Trudy Swales. David will be dearly missed by many nephews, nieces, family and friends. David will be remembered for his dedication and commitment for serving the Lord and spreading His word. "Serving the Lord with the gifts He has given. Family, Home, and Boat." David loved the outdoors snowmobiling and fishing. For those who knew him, boating was his true passion that he shared with everyone. The Fenton family wish to express a heartfelt thank you to OPP Constable Craig Campbell for his compassion and dedication, and to the Paramedics for all of their service. A memorial service will be held at Hillside Bible Chapel at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Missionary Service Committee-Canada or to a charity of your choice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca "Put Christ first in every part of your life. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He will direct your Life. Honour Him and He will Honour you."
Published in Simcoe County News on May 28, 2020.