It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of David Cook on Monday February 17, 2020. David was the proud, loving and much loved father of Levi, son of Bob and Betty-Jean Cook, brother to Lindsay (Damon), uncle to Sam and Toby Clarke. David also leaves behind Levi's mother Mariana McElroy. David was a caring and considerate friend who will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society or CAMH would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Dave's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 23, 2020