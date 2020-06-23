David Daniel CORBIERE
Passed away at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 73, of Coldwater and formerly of Honey Harbour. Beloved husband of Karen for 50 years. Loved father of Sharla (Kristine), Dan (Dayna) and Darryl (Carolyn). Loving papa of Morghan, Taylor, Jascinda, Terynn, Nathan, Rayna, and Aurora. Dear brother of Bernice, Helen, Keith and Karen. Will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents David and Mary Louise Corbiere and by his sisters Betty, Lorna and Louise and by his brothers Peter and Raymond. David was raised and until recently was a lifelong resident of Honey Harbour. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, cremation has taken place and a celebration of David's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of David may be made to the Heart & Stoke Foundation or to Diabetes Canada and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
