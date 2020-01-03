|
Dave Hutchinson of Meaford, and formerly of Thornbury, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Grey Bruce Health Services in Meaford on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 47. Born in Meaford on November 19, 1972, he was a son of Gwen Hutchinson (nee Wickens) of Thornbury and the late Dennis Hutchinson. Dave will be sadly missed by his partner and best friend Michelle Robeson of Meaford. He will be remembered as a wonderful, kind and patient 'Dad' to Dakota Hutchinson (MacKenzie Young), Kiara Hutchinson, Savannah Lalonde, and Dominic LeSauvage. He was the dear brother of Brent Hutchinson (Sherrie) of Christie Beach, and was predeceased by his brother Dale Hutchinson. Dave will be remembered fondly by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave graduated from Georgian College on the Dean's list with a degree in Design Arts. He found sketching and painting to be very relaxing and a great way to express himself. Dave worked for many years at Botden Orchards. He really enjoyed his job and the friends he made at work definitely became a very important part of his life. His time spent with family and friends enabled him to find joy and peace in his life despite his many health challenges and struggles with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) the past few years. He was so appreciative and grateful to everyone who worked so hard to keep him happy and comfortable. Dave's life will be celebrated at the Beaver Valley Community Centre on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1 until 4 p.m. with tributes being shared at 2 o'clock. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Multiple System Atrophy Canada or a would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca