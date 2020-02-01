|
Passed away peacefully Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Manor, Collingwood with family by his side. Earl of Stayner, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Fern (2009). Sadly missed by Sharon (Paul) O'Sullivan of Flesherton, Donna (Doug) Hogg of Glen Huron, Gary (Dianne) Richardson of Stayner, Dianne (the late Jim) Robinson of Nottawa and Marie (Raymond) McInnis of Stayner. Survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by granddaughter Laura McInnis. Lovingly remembered by his brother Ken (Mary) Richardson of Stayner and recently predeceased by his brother Cliff (Marlene) Richardson, Collingwood. He will be greatly missed by his companion and friend Donna Lowe, Stayner. Earl was born and raised on the Sixth Concession (Nottawasaga) of Clearview where he farmed 'til he was 75 before moving to Huron Meadows, Stayner to enjoy retirement life. Earl loved to socialize, play cards, dance and was known by many for his jovial laughter. Friends will be received at Sixth Line Church, 1152 Concession 6, Stayner (north of County Road 91) on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Spring Interment Sixth Line Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. Special thanks are extended to the staff on the West Simcoe wing of Sunset Manor and to Dr. Recoskie for their care and kindness. If desired, donations in Earl's memory can be made to Alzheimer Society of Greater Simcoe County or Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation. To sign Earl's Book of Memories or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 1, 2020