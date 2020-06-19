David passed away at the home of his sister Carol on June 10, 2020 in his 67th year. Beloved son of the late Hazel and Gordon Shellswell of Edgar. Beloved father of Angela and Nicole Shellswell of Orillia. He is survived by his sisters Lorraine Griffin (Frank Griffin), Pat Shellswell (the widow of late brother Jim Shellswell), Myrna Shellswell-Cook (Don Mclean), Carol Montgomery (the late Carl Montgomery). He lived for some years in Barrie, Ontario but he grew up and loved living in Edgar Village. David worked and retired from Moore's Packaging Unlimited for 32 years and was a dedicated worker. David loved nature and enjoyed long walks in the Copeland forest. He had many adventures with his best friend Wayne Seaton in Ontario and Alberta. When David was a young boy, his friends Richard and Kim loved working on the engine of a their fathers Austin car. He also loved hanging out with the Tabler and Seaton boys learning how to play cards and spent hours doing this. David loved going on snow shoeing adventures with his friend Eric Uhlig. He loved playing with his cousins the VanNatters from Buffalo in the summers as a child. David was a handy man and loved helping out family and friends. He had a keen interest in history and loved to talk for hours about history. David liked spending time with his daughters going through the 400 flea market and looking at the antiques. David spent his retirement years living with his sister Carol. Cremation has taken place, with a memorial planned at a later date. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie, ON
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 19, 2020.