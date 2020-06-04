August 10, 1944 - May 28, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David (Dave) Michie at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 75. The son of the late Harry and Betty Michie, Dave is survived by his loving wife Linda (Dusome) of 50 years, his son Scott, daughter-in-law Jodi, and grandchildren Duncan and Maëlle whom he truly adored. They always believed their grandpa could fix anything and he usually did! A veritable "Dave" of all trades, he was one of the Bell Boys of the 1960s, spent time working as a buyer for Home Hardware, and selling real estate in the Barrie area at different periods of his life. However, it was in education where he spent most of his working career. Dave inspired many people as a teacher with the Simcoe County District School Board and was happiest sharing his vast knowledge of worldly things and love of the outdoors. He had many former students who phoned or stopped him on the street to thank him and tell him the difference he had made in their lives. In his retirement, Dave continued to supply teach and more than one student was quoted as saying, "Mr. Michie is awesome! We always knew it was going to be a great day when he was in our class!" Dave was a husband, father, grandfather, teacher, handyman, outdoorsman, hot rod enthusiast, problem solver, tinkerer and a lifelong learner, always challenging himself with new ideas. He will be sorely missed by his family and those who knew him. At Dave's request, there will be no celebration of life. For those who wish, the family invites you to share a story, fond memory, or anecdote about Dave at: www.adamsfuneralhome.ca. If so desired, a donation to the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre at RVH can be made in his memory through Adams Funeral Home (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie).
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.