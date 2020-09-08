Ian passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Collingwood, Ontario after a courageous battle with cancer. Ian was born in Burnley, England on July 18, 1938 to Celia (Simpson) and Maurice Kerr. He spent his childhood in England, and left for Canada as a young adult to seek opportunity. He began working at General Electric in Toronto, and started to forge many friendships that have lasted until his final days. His career opportunities brought him to Montreal, where he wed Dorothy Williamson and had two sons. He eventually settled in Markham, ON and then moved to Collingwood, ON in 1999, where he enjoyed skiing (or socializing), golfing and spending time at his cottage in Wasaga Beach. He was the life of every party and was loved by his many friends from the Fairy Bear crew, Markham, The Donalda Club, and the Toronto Ski Club. He never turned down a drink or a dance. He brought many smiles to those around him. Ian is survived by his brother Stuart (Carol) and his sons Graeme (Nicole) and Greg (Megan), and his four grandchildren Emily, Tyler, Bennett, and Grayden. A COVID-friendly Celebration of Life will be planned in the upcoming days. Details to follow at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com