David James BALL
Passed away suddenly as the result of an accident on Friday, July 10, 2020. David Ball at the age of 64 proud father of Melissa Courvoisier (Marshal Sterio), Michelle Ball (David Sinclair), Jeffery Ball (Ashley Nuovo) and Taylor Courvoisier. David is survived by his brother John (Linda) Ball and predeceased by his parents the late Rick and Dorothy Ball. David will also be remembered by his many friends. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will be streamed live at 2 o'clock on the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 o'clock. Interment Minesing Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Adams Funeral Home
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
