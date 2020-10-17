David has taken his final breath - and our world is now an emptier place. Those who knew David, know what a kind, knowledgeable and generous person we have lost. A community builder. A husband. A father. A friend. Born and raised in Kitchener, ON. Graduated from Ridley College, University of Toronto, and Osgoode Hall Law School. Earned his Masters in Constitutional Law. Ministerial assistant in Ottawa. School trustee for Durham Region. Lawyer in Toronto and Whitby. Retired in Collingwood. So many have benefitted from his generosity, compassion and community spirit - whether freely given advice to family and friends, legal services to those who couldn't afford, or participation on boards and committees. He never wanted praise for himself or recognition of his efforts - only to help others. One of his proudest achievements was to establish Colborne Community Services and open Colborne House to provide a safe home and services for those with mental health issues. He guided and proudly watched as this not-for-profit organization grew in size and scope, now operating as Durham Mental Health Services. He was instrumental in establishing the All Saints' Foundation. He served on the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation, and was President of Georgian Triangle Life Long Learning in Collingwood. He assisted and advised on the purchase of the site for Campbell House, Collingwood's hospice facility. He helped coordinate the sponsorship and settling of Syrian refugee families in Collingwood. Left to miss him every day - wife of 58 years, Jacquie; his children - Leslie, Bill (Natalie) and Rob (Karen); his grandchildren - Kathleen and Ryan; his friends - too numerous to name. Thank you to our friends (old and new) who helped us during his final days. He got his wish to die peacefully at home. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, October 20th. Please see David's memorial page on Fawcett Funeral Homes' website for how you may join us to celebrate his life. (www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
) We leave you with his favourite blessing - 'For this, for us, God bless'.