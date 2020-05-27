1948-2020 A message from David's family With nothing left unsaid, David quietly and peacefully left his beloved family in the early light of day on May 25th after a long valiant battle with colon cancer. He leaves behind his life partner and wife Marcella Lambie of 50 years. His pride shone when speaking of his children Aaron Lambie (Jessica) and Kailee Rodgers (Jamie). He leaves his most precious grandchildren Peyton, Thatcher, Sammy, Hamilton and Nixon knowing that they were so loved and adored by him. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Darlene, Dawn, Charmaine and Laura and his large extended Lambie clan. He is pre deceased by sister Gaye. David was a man who formed great friendships, many for a lifetime and made it a point to stay in touch. Always so generous with his laugh, crazy wit and well meant intentions. He was well known in the Tire industry in Barrie in the past 45 years. His passion for golf was well known and he took great pride in the sport. He also had a great love of photography which he shared with his family. Our deepest love and thanks to our family and friends who kept us fed these past few weeks. I don't know how we could have done it without you. It definitely took a village, but we wish to thank Ingrid Atkinson, his primary nurse from St Elizabeth, Dr Jason Yu and Dr Carl Clark from oncology and palliative care for making his wish to die at home a reality. Marcella would like to personally thank Dr Michele Riordan, General Surgeon, Barrie for her blunt and clear information but making it possible for him to get on the greens for another year. I am forever grateful. Cremation has taken place and David's ashes will be scattered to Georgian Bay where we spent many wonderful years boating as a family. When life is in a gentler time, we will host a Celebration of his life (details to be posted at a later date) Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transitions in Barrie. Donations can be made to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue Centre David was well loved and gave his love freely...he will be greatly missed in our lives...