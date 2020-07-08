Died peacefully on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood at the age of 60. David of Wasaga Beach, loving son of Irene and the late Donald Gibbs. Cherished brother of Donna. David will also be missed by his cousin John Noke, Uncles Michael and Patrick Lynn, his Aunt Sandra and Uncle Bob and cousins Jennifer and Joanne Pass and his neighbors. He enjoyed the tranquility of the open water, swimming in the lake, water sports on the river and touring Georgian Bay in his boat Blues Cruise. A natural talent for music he played the acoustic guitar, and loved adventure. His zest for life will be greatly missed. Friends will be received at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12 noon for the funeral service in the chapel at 1 o'clock. Interment Wasaga Beach Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Hospice Georgian triangle Foundation for Campbell House would be appreciated. To sign David's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com