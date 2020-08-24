1/1
David John O'DONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of David O'Donnell, on Friday, August 21, at Hospice Simcoe with family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 78 years old. Dave was a loving husband and best friend to Margaret and the trusted confidant, friend and father to Kevin (Carolyn) O'Donnell and Susan Day (Colin). Proud Grandpa to Nicole, Owen, and Jack. He will fondly be remembered by Colin's children Léala and Noah. Dave was born in Montreal Quebec to the late Fred and Edna O'Donnell, he is survived by his sisters Barbara Myers (Mark), Joan Hale (Ken), and his sisters-in-law Patricia Sikender (the late Alex) and Maureen Sacci (Rocco). Dave will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Our dad was the wisdom we sought, the strength we relied on and his unconditional love and commitment to his family will be his greatest legacy. Dad was an excellent provider, working for the TD Bank throughout his career. He gave back to his community by serving on the boards of The March of Dimes, Scouts Canada and as a dispatcher at Sandy Cove. Dad loved spending time with our mom, golfing at Bear Creek Golf Club, and watching the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a dedicated grandpa, who spent hours in cold arenas and barns watching his grandchildren do what they loved to do best. He was their biggest fan and enjoyed coaching from the sidelines, his input was always valued. We would like to thank the RVH Cancer Centre Staff and the Staff at Hospice Simcoe for the care and compassionate support they showed my mom and dad, while he was sick. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by the Jennett Funeral and Cremation Centre. Memorial donations in memory of Dave can be made to Hospice Simcoe. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved