It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of David O'Donnell, on Friday, August 21, at Hospice Simcoe with family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 78 years old. Dave was a loving husband and best friend to Margaret and the trusted confidant, friend and father to Kevin (Carolyn) O'Donnell and Susan Day (Colin). Proud Grandpa to Nicole, Owen, and Jack. He will fondly be remembered by Colin's children Léala and Noah. Dave was born in Montreal Quebec to the late Fred and Edna O'Donnell, he is survived by his sisters Barbara Myers (Mark), Joan Hale (Ken), and his sisters-in-law Patricia Sikender (the late Alex) and Maureen Sacci (Rocco). Dave will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Our dad was the wisdom we sought, the strength we relied on and his unconditional love and commitment to his family will be his greatest legacy. Dad was an excellent provider, working for the TD Bank throughout his career. He gave back to his community by serving on the boards of The March of Dimes, Scouts Canada and as a dispatcher at Sandy Cove. Dad loved spending time with our mom, golfing at Bear Creek Golf Club, and watching the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a dedicated grandpa, who spent hours in cold arenas and barns watching his grandchildren do what they loved to do best. He was their biggest fan and enjoyed coaching from the sidelines, his input was always valued. We would like to thank the RVH Cancer Centre Staff and the Staff at Hospice Simcoe for the care and compassionate support they showed my mom and dad, while he was sick. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by the Jennett Funeral and Cremation Centre. Memorial donations in memory of Dave can be made to Hospice Simcoe. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca