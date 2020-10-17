David will be sadly missed by his wife of 56 years, Elaine (Rose) and children, Paul (Charleen) and Susan (Patrick). He is survived by his brother John and predeceased by his brother Robert. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Stuart, Rachel, Michelle, and Kaylee and a supportive extended family. He will be remembered fondly for his gregarious nature as a storyteller, mentor, friend, 'lighthouse keeper' and for his community service. After attending Trinity College, University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall, he was a founding partner of the Toronto law firm, Beard Winter, specializing in marine and transportation law. He was proud of his service as a Lieutenant in the Canadian Reserve Navy. David served as an associate member of the Canadian Board of Marine Underwriters and Committee Maritime International, a Chairman of the Association of Average Adjusters of Canada, President of the Marine Club, Chairman of the Ontario Maritime Law Association of the Canadian Bar Association, executive member of the Canadian Maritime Law Association and chairman of the Toronto Missions to Seafarers. David retired to Craigleith where he enjoyed sailing, tennis, golf, curling and skiing with friends and family. Since working in a lumber camp as a teenager, he continued to love the outdoors, cutting down trees and sharing bonfires on the beach. The family is thankful for the care and compassion that David received from in-home caregivers and the staff at Sunset Manor. There will be a private family service at St. George's Church in Clarksburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, as conditions allow. Memorial donations may be made to St. George's Anglican Church, 166 Russell Street, P. O. Box 9, Clarksburg, ON, N0H 1J0, or Habitat for Humanity - South Georgian Bay https://habitatgeorgianbay.ca/
Friends may visit David's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com