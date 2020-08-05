Passed peacefully at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia on Thursday July 30, 2020 in his 105th year. Les, predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis, will be sadly missed by his children Cheryl Hunt, Barb deMunnik, and Beverley (Bob) McMillan. Les will be cherished by his grandchildren James, Julia, Ryan (Summer) and Tyler (Lauren) and by his great grandchildren Mari, Bella, Miles, Everly, Liv, and Reiss. Les is predeceased by his siblings Aubrey, William, Marjorie, Mary, and Marlene, and will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Les was a real entertainer. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and golfing. Les was a WWII veteran serving with the Army Corps as a dispatch rider. He was an avid curler, long-time member with both St. David's and St. James Anglican Churches, member of the Champlain Music Makers, active in management with the Orillia Majors baseball, and a legion member with the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 34 Orillia. Family will gather at St. Andrews St. James Cemetery in Orillia for a graveside service on Wednesday August 5, 2020 with a Legion Service starting at 11 o'clock followed by the commital service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 34 or to the charity of your choice
