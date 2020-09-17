1/
David Lorne NORTON
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland on Sunday, September 6, 2020. David Norton of Wyevale in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Joan Norton. Dear father of Brian (Danielle) Norton of Coldwater. Loving grandfather of Alanna and Jake. Brother-in-law of Ken (Donna) Chambers. David will be missed by his great friends, Bill (Joanne) Clop, Gary (Frances) Kenny, Brent (Marg) Barton, and Morris (Karen) Hopper. Cremation with a service at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in David's memory, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
