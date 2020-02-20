|
|
Ret'd Captain, Royal Canadian Medical Services Corp. July 25, 1924 - February 7, 2020 On Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Margarget (Peggy) (nee Lusher). His parents and siblings predeceased him. David left the family farm in Saskatchewan in1943. He became a career soldier, serving in the European Theatre (France, Germany) and, later, in Korea. Promoted from the ranks, he rose to the rank of Captain. His Canadian career spanned postings in New Brunswick. Ottawa and Base Borden. Cremation has taken place. Internment at St. George's Anglican Church, Barrie, later this spring. He will be greatly missed by his step-children, David Kingston and Gayle Kingston Van Beek. Donations to Legion Branch (147) or Hospice Simcoe
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020