Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with family at his side at RVH, in his 81st year. Predeceased by his cherished wife Bernadette. Dear father of Lynn, Mary (Alan) and Dan (Lucinda). Proud grandpa to Derek, Grant (Alyssia) and Alexandra. Special thanks to the staff at IOOF LTC home for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca