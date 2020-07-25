"We take a piece of metal and turn it into something that will fly out of here and have a life of its own" David Donne, Final Assembly 12 years of service It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that David Nigel Donne left this world at 5:15 a.m., July 15, 2020 with his wife Douly, by his side. Dave, age 68, leaves behind his bestie and beloved wife of 44 years Konstantina Douly Donne; his daughter Nicole (Steven), his son Alexander, who gave him comfort and made him laugh, especially when Dave was in need; and youngest son Andrew (Cristina) and their children, Giada and Sebastian - whom Dave adored spending time with. Dave will be deeply missed by his dog, Gypsy. He will continue to be loved by his family - Rod Donne (Sandy) and their children Jessica and Michael; Denyse Silverman (Merton) and their children; Gregory (Shalini) and grandchildren; Raya, Nyan and Sachin; Brian Silverman (Emily) and their daughter Annabel; Philip Donne (Lucy) and Matthew Donne (Alex); Michele Likely (Charlie) and Nick Nianiaris (Hayley) and their children Nastasia, Christian and Tatiana. Predeceased by his parents Edna (nee Watson) and Leslie Donne, his brother in law Chris (Xristos) Nianiaris, and his in-laws; Kiki (nee Makos) and Thanos Nianiaris. Dave had numerous lifelong friends he considered family too. An extra special thanks to Bashir and Dave's coworkers at Bombardier, good friends Julien, Don and Cam of JD Aero for their support, to Peter Hobday and Paul Fisher for the phone calls that kept Dave smiling, John Munn who brought him daily crosswords and newspapers, Patti Folliott who sent photos of the sunset via text so that Dave could see the sunset every night when he could no longer make the trip, and Rick Ringer for his two hour motorcycle treks just to visit for a few moments - and Dave's oldest friends of over fifty year- Gary Weinrib and Alex Zivojinovich for their generosity and kindness for our family over the years. Dave was an accomplished and highly respected aviation engineer, with a career spanning over forty years at DeHavilland, Bombardier, Embraer and JD Aero. Even though he travelled extensively throughout the world and experienced many cultures - he most enjoyed being at home in Ontario with his family at his side. He was fascinated by engineering and the natural world, he was a fountain of knowledge about any subject and an avid reader. Dave was a truly proud Canadian, for its rich culture, history and landscape. He loved watching the Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs. He was a horseback-riding trail runner, a BBQ king, and an immediate favourite person for all children that met him. He loved music, which was a huge part of his life, and loved regaling stories about him as a young man, the original Shreeve. No words can encompass the life of such a great person. Nothing anyone can write will ever be able to honour him enough. Dave will forever be remembered for his extraordinary kindness and warmth; his consistent moral compass; his epic storytelling; his enthusiasm for curiosity, and his incomparable, contagious and irreplaceable laughter. He was a much-loved husband, brother, uncle and friend; and a truly wonderful father. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Royal Victoria Cancer Centre for the outstanding care provided, to the home care team from North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN headed by NicNurse, our coach. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations can be made to the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, Ducks Unlimited Canada or Doctors without borders. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca