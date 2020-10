At the RVRHC, David passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 16, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Anna for 61 years. Loving father of Stuart and Richard. David was the 3rd generation owner of John Britnell Art Gallery, Toronto, Ontario which was a family run business for 118 years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca