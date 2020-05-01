Born May 2, 1949 Died peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Son of the late Peter Joseph Lepage and Mary E. Hands. At David's request, no service or gathering will be planned, he will be laid to rest at St. James on the Lines Cemetery in Penetanguishene, Ontario. Donations to Hospice Simcoe would be greatly appreciated for their compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 1, 2020.