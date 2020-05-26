David Payne
Passed away peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Maureen. Loved son of Peter Payne and the late Eloise. Dear brother of Barbara Shannon, John Payne (Sandra), Peter Payne (late Kim) and brother-in-law of Thomas Beattie (Cindy) and Robert Beattie (Nancy). Uncle Dave will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Dave had a love for animals and will be missed by his special friends Chloe and Soluto. A family graveside service will be held at Assumption Cemetery when we are allowed to gather again. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or the Alliston & District Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston 705-435-3535.


Published in Simcoe County News on May 26, 2020.
