Died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St Michael's Hospital, Toronto in his 70th year. David Coates formally known as David Roberts for many years of Collingwood, beloved husband of Julie (née McNabb) for over 37 years. Loving father of Natalie (Jeff Brown) Barber and Andrea (Craig) Lavers. Cherished grandfather of Cole Barber, Tanner Brown, Cole Brown and Nora Lavers. Dear brother of Jane (Dan) McCabe, Kathy (Larry) Halliday, Jeff Roberts, Chris (Lincoln) Miske. Amazing brother in law of Kathie (Dale) Weatherall, Tim McNabb, Brian McNabb and Stuart McNabb. Dave will also be missed by his Aunt Chris Murphy, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dave will be missed but never forgotten. Private family arrangements are entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - Collingwood. If desired in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made under David's name to the RVH - Cancer Care Centre would be appreciated by his family. To sign Dave's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com