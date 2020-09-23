1/1
David Robert "Red" COATES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St Michael's Hospital, Toronto in his 70th year. David Coates formally known as David Roberts for many years of Collingwood, beloved husband of Julie (née McNabb) for over 37 years. Loving father of Natalie (Jeff Brown) Barber and Andrea (Craig) Lavers. Cherished grandfather of Cole Barber, Tanner Brown, Cole Brown and Nora Lavers. Dear brother of Jane (Dan) McCabe, Kathy (Larry) Halliday, Jeff Roberts, Chris (Lincoln) Miske. Amazing brother in law of Kathie (Dale) Weatherall, Tim McNabb, Brian McNabb and Stuart McNabb. Dave will also be missed by his Aunt Chris Murphy, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dave will be missed but never forgotten. Private family arrangements are entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - Collingwood. If desired in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made under David's name to the RVH - Cancer Care Centre would be appreciated by his family. To sign Dave's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved