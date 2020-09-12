1/1
David Rowell
It is with profound sadness that the family of David Rowell (a.k.a. Souper Dave) announce his passing on September 9, 2020, after a long journey with Primary Progressive Non Fluent Aphasia. David is pre deceased by his parents Levitt Colin Rowell (1968) and Ruth Rowell (2009) and step father Nick Carrick (1998). David is survived by his best friend, soul mate and wife of 40 years Nancy (Morris) Rowell. Loving father of Brianna Rowell (Matt Walsh) and stepfather of Cecilia Verduin (Matt). Proud grandpa of Emma and Nolan Walsh and doating papa of Arabella and Elliott Verdiun. Loving brother in law and partner in crime of Deborah Smith (Ralph) and Arthur Morris (Ann). Remembered by step sister Arlene Hinchcliffe (Jeremy) and family. David will be fondly remembered by niece Crystal Morris (Greg), nephew Andrew Morris (Daria), Aunt Linda Swannell (Dick predeceased 2009), cousins George Rowell (Laura), Lorna Rowell, Elizabeth Wood (David), Terry Swannell (Joyce), Gary Swannell (Junette), Penny Genova (Chris) and their families. He will be sorely missed by his loving friends and all those who had the pleasure and honor to know him. During our 7+ year journey with PPA we were blessed to have the unconditional love and support from our family and friends. A sincere heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kevin Young, Geriatrician, Orillia for his kindness, compassion, knowledge and insight. For the past 3.5 years, David's home was Spencer House, in Orillia. We will be forever grateful for the care, love, compassion, guidance and friendship that every team member showed us. A special thank you to the staff of Home Area 5 Birch Lane, you ladies are incredibly amazing! Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations in Memory of David may be made to Hospice Orillia or to a charity of your choice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 12, 2020.
