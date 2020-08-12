After a brave struggle with Alzheimer's disease, and recent multiple complications due to a fractured vertebra, David Saunders, in his 81st year, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:25 a.m., at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born October 18, 1939 in Toronto to Howard and Amy (nee Collins) and immediately after high school David commenced work as a mail clerk at IBM and moved up the ranks to Administration Management. David accepted early retirement 29 years later, so he could follow his passion in real estate working for various agencies in Bolton and Barrie until he turned 73. David was known for his strong work ethic and kind and humble demeanor. He was an avid reader, loved games of Cribbage and Crokinole and growing vegetables in his garden. David is survived by his wife, Audrey (nee Wiens); his sister Barb Cook and partner John Bowden; and many nieces and nephews. Cherished by his children, Darin (Lori Sherlock), Jason (Teresa McPhee), Marni (Thuy Vo) and Naomi (Todd Steuernol); and grandchildren, Jessica and Sierra. He will be remembered by his family for his sacrifices, unconditional love and enduring integrity. He will be loved forever. David's family would like to thank Dr. Parbtani, Dr. Boushy, and all the lovely nurses, at RVH that attended to him, especially Twinkle, Nella and Jennie2 for their kindness to him while family was prevented from visiting during the pandemic. Cremation has taken place and a private service was held for immediate family on Thursday, July 30th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, Barrie would be greatly appreciated by the family.



