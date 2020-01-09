Home

Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
David Walmsley


1945 - 01
David Walmsley Obituary
FUNPA (fuhn-pah)- noun (like a grandpa, only cooler - see also awesome, handsome) It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we say goodbye. A wonderful husband to his wife Cathy, a loving father and friend to his children William (Amy) and Evelyn (Kris) and a doting Poppa to his three beautiful granddaughters Victoria, Olivia and Isabella. Super Dave to all his old friends at INCO. He was a protector of those he loved, a friend to all who met him, a source of laughter when needed and a shoulder to lean on for support. His greatest love in life was his wife, and wanted nothing more than to see as many beaches as possible with her. "Don't wait to do the things you want. It may be too late if you put if off. Work hard and enjoy life while you are able". Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel.
