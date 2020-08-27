November 5, 1937 - August 21, 2020. The family of Wayne Neal is deeply saddened to announce his passing on August 21, 2020 in Barrie, Ontario, after a valiant battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Diane, who was the light of his life. Wayne was a loving father to sons David (Karen), Derek (predeceased), and Dwight (Jennifer), and an amazing grandfather to Jazmin (Jason), Taylor, Jacob, Meagan, and Leyla. He will also be missed by his sister Wila and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents John and Rhea Neal, and siblings Warren, Wanda, and Wendell. Wayne served in the Navy as a young man and then had a long and successful career at General Motors in Scarborough. Wayne touched the lives of many over the years through coaching his children's teams, acting in local theatre, managing Pine Ridge Ski club, teaching disabled children to ski, marshalling golf, and being a friend and neighbour who would always lend a helping hand when needed. After retirement he and Diane enjoyed many adventures together and had fun with friends and family doing the activities they loved. In Wayne's words the night before he passed, "I had a good life". A celebration of Wayne's life will occur on a future date with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations to Track 3 Ski Association (track3.org/donations
) or any charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com