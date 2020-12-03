1/1
David Wesley TEETER
1937-08-04 - 2020-11-10
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful death of David Wesley, son of Nelson and Annie Teeter, on November 10, 2020 in his home of 50 years in Mansfield, Ont. In his 84th year, David was surrounded by his beloved wife, Shirley (Hall) and loving children Wayne (Mary), Warren (Janet), Bryan (Michelle) and Wendy (Ryan). Brother to Bernice (Stu), Ken (Carol), Mel (Agnes), Gerald (Marilyn), Donna (Bill), Delmer (Nancy), Clare (Dawn) and Grandfather to Kalle, Emily, Natalie, Kenya, Rachel, Jacky, Amanda, Jamie and Jordana. David will be sadly missed and forever loved by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 3, 2020.
