Loving and generous, even at death, in his 63rd year, David Wilfred "Doc" Carr, made a last leap of faith on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland. Predeceased by parents John and Phyllis (nee Veniot), sister Marilyn Hills, and, by six days in a devastating week for the family, brother and "twin" Dr. Carr, Larry (Cindy). David is survived by wife and "sweetie" Mary-Pat, by children Caitlin, Robert, and Anna, ex-wife Lynda Maheu (Marc), by sisters Catherine Paddon (the late Ken) and Debbie Kingswell (Hec), brothers Wayne, Kenny (Lynda), Ron, and Jim. He's also remembered by nieces and nephews who sometimes called him Uncle "Right On!" and by friends. David was the baby of the Carr clan; born in Pembroke on March 20, 1957, they moved to Port Elgin when he was five. Having graduated Optometry School at the University of Waterloo, he arrived in Midland in 1981 and opened an office on King Street. In the 90s, the office relocated to Bay Street, "where attitude is everything," and soon after, Attitude Eyewear was born. David was committed to his profession, and it showed in the loyalty of his patients. An intense and absorbing man, he was devoted to his family and his passions: photography, playing hockey and golf, travelling with Mary-Pat and the kids, crisp winter mornings on the land, running (against the wind), boating and being in the moment at the cottage. He could also carry a defiant impulsive streak, which was put to the test in 2001 when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis shortly after a ski trip. Despite each setback the disease brought he took "one step at a time" while continuing to love life and those around him. His character, vitality, and munificence is already missed, and we know that on the ice, at "the island" and golf course, he will always be known as Doc, yet to us he was Dad, David, or Dave, and perhaps one day, during a sunset or happy hour, he'll return to share another "ya man." A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hillcrest Village for their compassion and kindness the last three years, and to the paramedics and staff at GBGH for their care. A private service will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Midland Cultural Centre on Wednesday, March 4th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation. The family also invites you to participate in the annual MS Walk in David's honour.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020