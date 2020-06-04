David William "Dave" Louis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 14, 1942 - May 21, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David William Louis on May 21, 2020. Born in Norfolk County on February 14, 1942. Devoted husband to Pauline Louis for 43 years, proud father of Marney Allen (Richard) and Shelley Louis. Cherished Papa of Hailey McShane (Cameron), Cody Louis-Allen (Jai), and Jaylin Louis-Bethune. Adored Great Grandfather of Kadence, Kendell and Kane Louis-Allen. Beloved Papa of our extended family, Harmonie Natale (Madison, Logan), Mary-Jane Wishart, Bryan Wishart, Christopher Harris (Scaarlett), as well as his grand-fur babies, Sophie, Fender, Gibson, and Finn. Dave worked as a machinist in Barrie for several years before becoming the Chief Custodian at Clearview Meadows Elementary School with the Simcoe County District School Board. Dave loved the interaction with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his grand-fur babies. Dave enjoyed listening to music while enjoying a cold beer. He was always on time, as he enjoyed collecting clocks. Dave was passionate about family; his warm and gentle nature will sorely be missed. Due to these difficult circumstances, a private family service will take place. A celebration of life will be planned in the summer or fall. As expressions of sympathy, friends, and family may make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. To sign his Book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved