February 14, 1942 - May 21, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David William Louis on May 21, 2020. Born in Norfolk County on February 14, 1942. Devoted husband to Pauline Louis for 43 years, proud father of Marney Allen (Richard) and Shelley Louis. Cherished Papa of Hailey McShane (Cameron), Cody Louis-Allen (Jai), and Jaylin Louis-Bethune. Adored Great Grandfather of Kadence, Kendell and Kane Louis-Allen. Beloved Papa of our extended family, Harmonie Natale (Madison, Logan), Mary-Jane Wishart, Bryan Wishart, Christopher Harris (Scaarlett), as well as his grand-fur babies, Sophie, Fender, Gibson, and Finn. Dave worked as a machinist in Barrie for several years before becoming the Chief Custodian at Clearview Meadows Elementary School with the Simcoe County District School Board. Dave loved the interaction with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his grand-fur babies. Dave enjoyed listening to music while enjoying a cold beer. He was always on time, as he enjoyed collecting clocks. Dave was passionate about family; his warm and gentle nature will sorely be missed. Due to these difficult circumstances, a private family service will take place. A celebration of life will be planned in the summer or fall. As expressions of sympathy, friends, and family may make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. To sign his Book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.