Passed peacefully surrounded by family and dear friends on January 8, 2020 at the age of 64 at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ontario. David was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario on April 29, 1955. Pre-deceased by loving parents Ollie (Charko) and Benjamin Holowaty of Toronto, Ontario. Lovingly remembered by his adoring daughter Tina, devoted grandchildren Dylan and Hailey Holowaty-Beemer and Zackery Frankum. David will be deeply missed by the 'love of his life' Gabriella, his younger sister Nancy and brother Robert. David's memory will be fondly recalled by his close friend Bill, and by aunts, uncles, cousins and many other friends and extended family. David was a dear and loyal friend to those who were lucky enough to have spent even a moment with him. With all of his charms and buoyant personality, he was also multi-talented musically. David was an endearing entertainer who made it his life's work to make us laugh, make us sing, and allow us to feel good about ourselves, in spite of ourselves and the world's problems. Like the afternoon sun, whether we sought it or not, David always made the day that much brighter, warmer and a less serious or imposing place to be. Like that afternoon sun, we would never appreciate just how agreeable David's shine of sociability was until it was gone. David began his young family and honed his crafts early on in Regina, Saskatchewan but over the last 25 years, David made Bracebridge, Washago and Orillia his home. The family would like to thank David's entire medical team for all of their attention and for the gift of 'choices' whenever events appeared so uncertain, and are forever indebted to and linked with the nurses at OSM ICU department who keep the word dignity alive. Cremation has taken place. A private religious family service, interment, and a future Celebration of David's life will take place in accordance with David's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Association would be Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes "If God is all you have, you have all you need" ~John 14:8
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020