More Obituaries for Dean Strong
Dean Joseph Strong

Dean Joseph Strong Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dean Joseph Strong on March 17/20. Dean went peacefully at home in Bell Ewart with his daughter Abby and family by his side. He leaves his beloved daughter Abcdee Strong, his long time partner Jane, his dad Paul Strong, his sister Dawn Strong (Colin), step daughters Karli, Kathleen (Daniela). He is also survived by nieces Whitney and Hayden, nephews Harrison and Myles, his Aunt Judy (Trent). He was predeceased by his mom Jo-Ann Strong. There will be a celebration of life at a later date due to the coronavirus.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020
