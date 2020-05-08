Passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 55. Loving mother of Melissa Alexander and Nathan Hanson. Loved daughter of Betty Drury and the late Albert Drury. Dear sister of Gary Alexander, Wayne Alexander (Monika) and Cindy Rowley. Debby will be sadly missed by Kelly King, her nieces and nephews and many friends. A private family visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, ON. If so desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 8, 2020.