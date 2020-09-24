It is with immense sadness that our family announces the passing of Deborah DesGroseilliers Lamothe. Deb passed peacefully in her home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario in the early morning of September 18th, 2020. Survived by her husband Garry, beloved dog Axl, parents Marion and Michael, twin sister Donna, sister Terri Ann, brother Daryn and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Deb was born in Sudbury on November 1st, 1970. She was most proudly known as "Auntie Deb" and "Auntie". She is remembered by her contagious laugh, her wicked spirit, and her love for all things Tim Burton. Deb fiercely battled cancer for over 20 years, but never let that define her. Instead, Auntie Deb used her time on this earth to make others feel loved and important. She defined herself as Auntie Deb, creator of beautiful crafts, baker of tasty treats, our #1 supporter, a spiritual being, and our best friend. She was anything but conventional. Auntie Deb was a warrior that fought like hell until the very end. She is forever loved and will never be forgotten. Private family arrangements entrusted to Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West. Donations to the Native Women's Association of Canada, Humane Society of Collingwood and the Canadian Cancer Society
may be place under her name. To sign Deb's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com