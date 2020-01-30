|
Deborah Lynn, born in Hamilton Ontario, passed away surrounded by her family at McKenney Creek Hospice on January 9th 2020 at the age of 63. After a young courtship she married Tim Ladouceur on January 22nd 1972 at Christ the King Cathedral in Hamilton Ontario. Together they raised 3 children, Tammy Claus (Tom), Rebecca Carr (Rick) and Derick Ladouceur. Her life revolved around family. Her grandbabies, Gwendolyn (Adam), Katrina (Jeremy), Aydan, Kaytlynn (Brent), Kali (Cassidy) and great granddaughter Eleanor are what gave her hope and will as she battled breast cancer these last 10 years. Debbie is predeceased by her parents Margaret and Joe Palmer as well as her father in-law Clifford Ladouceur. She is survived by her Mother in-law Norma Ladouceur, her siblings Michael, Margaretann, Christine, Joanne, Vera, Darlene and Barbie as well as siblings in-law, Chuck, David, and Brenda. She will be missed by many dear friends, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Debbie was a warrior and an angel on earth. Her faith was of the utmost importance to her and we know she found her home with God. A funeral service will be held at St. Patricks Catholic church in Maple Ridge, BC, with a luncheon to follow. Internment will take place in the spring at St. Ann's Cemetery in Penetanguishene Ontario with a celebration of life to follow. Details will be provided in the coming weeks.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020