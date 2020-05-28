With profound sadness we announce Debra Anne Jago passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 surrounded by family at the young age of 63. For over 5 years she fought unrelentingly against cancer, never wanting to admit it was a stronger foe and beating the odds day in and day out until she had nothing left to fight with. A true inspiration to the entire family, her physicians and care givers. Loving mother of Cathryn Paige Wilkinson and inseparable from pets Edie, Alice and Izzy. She is survived by her father Douglas Jago and was the eldest of 4 siblings including Rebecca, Randall (Angie), Marcia Cooley (Wayne), and Brad (Deborah) and predeceased by her mother Isobel (nee Hannahson). Auntie Deb was always there for Lauren, Jessica, Abby, Rachel and Benjamin. Debra graduated from the University of Guelph with an Honours BComm in Hotel & Food Administration and worked for several hotels & restaurants across Ontario. After the joyful arrival of Cathryn, she returned to school at the Univ. of Toronto to obtain her Bachelors of Education to balance out work and motherhood. Her teaching career was entirely with the Simcoe County District School Board at the secondary level; first starting in Alliston, subsequent moves to Nantyr Shores and Bradford with her last role as Vice Principal at Collingwood Collegiate Institute. An avid reader of all types of books, Debra also enjoyed travelling, theatre, knitting and quilting – always in company of great friends. Like her mother, Debra’s ‘Happy Place’ was the family cottage at Ipperwash Beach, where she would gaze at the lake from the house and look forward to the spectacular evening sunsets. A private family gathering will take place and a larger Celebration of Life will be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers Debra has asked that donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Brantford SPCA would be greatly appreciated.



