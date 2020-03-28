|
Otter Clan" Direct Descendent of Hereditary Chief John Assance Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Nancy Assance (nee Archibald). Loving father of Tristan (Kirsten), John, Natalya and predeceased by Desiree. Grandfather of Reawna and Trinity. Cherished brother of Terry (the late Sue), Barry (Yvonne), Roderick (Lenora), Farrin, Delda, Marsha (Gary), Clinton, April, Rachel (Mike), Mindy and predeceased by Burdette. Son of the late Frederick and Vivian Assance. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends from Rama, Georgina Island and New Post. A celebration of life will be held on Christian Island at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Hillcrest Village and the Beausoleil First Nation Health Centre staff for your care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 28, 2020