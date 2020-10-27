Denis BLOOR

January 23, 2001, we met at a frozen waterfall in Zion, Utah when I asked him if he wanted me to take his picture for his photo album at home. The rest was history. Denis was an avid lawn bowler, gardener, carpenter and keen cook who loved entertaining his dear friends. His devotion to family knew no bounds and they to him. With great personal efforts Denis' daughter Marion and son Martin made their way through airports and bureaucracy to share his final days. Many thanks and I am forever grateful. His grandchildren were a joy to him. Taia, Poppy, Alison, Nathan, George and Olivia were his light. My son Todd and wife Tina have always been on this journey with Denis and have given their time, love and support along the way. Margaret's soulmate passed away on October 19, 2020 on his 78th birthday. So many thanks to the staff at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital and the Palliative Care team. And a special thanks to Dr. William Tillmann. Arrangements entrusted to Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com