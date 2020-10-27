1/1
Denis BLOOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 23, 2001, we met at a frozen waterfall in Zion, Utah when I asked him if he wanted me to take his picture for his photo album at home. The rest was history. Denis was an avid lawn bowler, gardener, carpenter and keen cook who loved entertaining his dear friends. His devotion to family knew no bounds and they to him. With great personal efforts Denis' daughter Marion and son Martin made their way through airports and bureaucracy to share his final days. Many thanks and I am forever grateful. His grandchildren were a joy to him. Taia, Poppy, Alison, Nathan, George and Olivia were his light. My son Todd and wife Tina have always been on this journey with Denis and have given their time, love and support along the way. Margaret's soulmate passed away on October 19, 2020 on his 78th birthday. So many thanks to the staff at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital and the Palliative Care team. And a special thanks to Dr. William Tillmann. Arrangements entrusted to Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved