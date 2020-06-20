Denise Marie LAKER
Passed away suddenly at her residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Denise Laker (nee Wake) of Hillsdale in her 64th year. Beloved wife of Terry Laker. Dear mother of Jeff (Kirby) Dickson and cherished grandmother of Greyson. Loving daughter of Doug and Marion Wake. Step-mother of Sharon (Peter) Fountain, Wendy Laker, and Brett (Tania) Laker. Step-grandmother of Kahlie, Andrew, Matthew, Mitchell, Miles, and Brody. Denise will be missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

