1/1
Dennis John CHAPMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Canada Post Employee Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved father of Kim (Mark), Gary (Shona) and Jason. Dear grandfather of Kyle, Corey, Ryan, Grant, Jake, Dylan, Rachel, Sarah and great-grandfather of Carter, Emily, Ava and Zachary. Dennis will be fondly remembered by Brent Dolson, Bonnie and Rick Fleming, their family, his Canada Post coworkers and his many friends. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held, date and time to be determined. If so desired memorial donations to Good Shepherd Food Bank, Alliston or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved